Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
04.06.2019 Football News

Fomrer Hearts of Oak Trainer Yaw Preko Appointed As Ghana U-20 Coach

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Fomrer Hearts of Oak Trainer Yaw Preko Appointed As Ghana U-20 Coach
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Former Hearts of Oak trainer, Yaw Preko has been named the head coach of Ghana U20 team, according to local media reports.

The 44-year-old gaffer has been unattached after his spell with Nigerian top-flight side FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

Preko has rich experience working with the national youth team as an assistant to Sellas Tetteh at the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup in Turkey.

George Lamptey is expected to join him as his assistant coach.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Let’s tell the younger generation: June 4 1979 was the begin...

12 hours ago

Please Amidu, ignore the nagging and grouching: Drag the hon...

12 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line