Fomrer Hearts of Oak Trainer Yaw Preko Appointed As Ghana U-20 Coach

Former Hearts of Oak trainer, Yaw Preko has been named the head coach of Ghana U20 team, according to local media reports.

The 44-year-old gaffer has been unattached after his spell with Nigerian top-flight side FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

Preko has rich experience working with the national youth team as an assistant to Sellas Tetteh at the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup in Turkey.

George Lamptey is expected to join him as his assistant coach.