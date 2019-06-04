FIFA U-20 World Cup: Nigeria Players Refuse To Leave Their Hotel Rooms Over Unpaid Bonuses

Players of Nigeria U-20 team have failed to leave their hotel rooms after being kicked out of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland, brila.net reports.

The Flying Eagles went to Poland as one of the African representatives at the FIFA World Cup, they camped for the competition and played without allowances and bonuses but were promised that once they get to Nigeria they will get all outstanding money due them.

However, the Aigbogun-led U20 players are now insisting they will not leave the hotel until all money owed them are paid.

A member of the team who pleaded anonymously disclosed to brila.net that the players are not leaving their rooms today to Nigeria unless the officials pay the bonuses and match allowances.

According to him, ” the officials told them to come down to Nigeria before they would pay, but we refused and we are all in our rooms as I speak right now, ‘we are not leaving’ the player said.

The Flying Eagles’ unimpressive World Cup Campaign came to an end on Monday night after losing 2-1 to fellow African brothers, Senegal.

Success Makanjuola’s 50th-minute effort was not enough as it only meant a consolation goal for the team.