AFCON 2019: Thomas Partey Joins Black Stars Teammates In Dubai

Thomas Teye Partey is the latest players to have joined his Black Stars teammates in Dubai, ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The arrival of the Atletico Madrid’s star means that 24 players on Tuesday morning trained as assistant Coach Ibrahim Tanko took the team through their beach warm up session.

The team held their first training on Monday evening at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence in Dubai since their arrival on Sunday and continued on Tuesday for with beach warm up and some gym work exercise as well.

Below are list of the 24 present who were present at the team’s Tuesday training:

Goalkeepers:

Lawrence Ati- Zigi & Felix Annan.

Defenders:

Andy Yiadom, Abdul Baba Rahman, Lumor Agbenyenu, Kassim Nuhu, John Boye, Joseph Aidoo, Nuhu Musah, Joseph Attamah, Mohammed Alhassan.

Midfielders:

Kwadwo Asamoah, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Christian Atsu, Samuel Owusu, Thomas Agyepong, Yaw Yeboah and Abdul Fatawu.

Attackers:

Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew, Abdul Majeed Waris, Caleb Ekuban Kwabena Owusu.

Players yet to arrive at the team’s camp:

Richard Ofori, Ebenezer Ofori, Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakasu, Jonathan Mensah.