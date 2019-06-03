WATCH: Black Stars Train For The First Time In Abu Dhabi Ahead Of AFCON 2019

The Black Stars of Ghana has held their first training session in Abu Dhabi as part of their pre-tournament training camp as they prepare for the 2019 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Since arriving in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend, this is the first time the team has taken to the pitch to stretch their muscles as they look to get their fitness level right in their quest to conquer the rest of Africa.

The training took place at the Jebel Ali Center of Excellence with all 23 players that have reported to camp taking part in the sessions.

You can watch the Black Stars training in the videos below:

Players that are in camp and took part in today’s training session include;

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati- Zigi & Felix Annan

Defenders

Andy Yiadom, Abdul Baba Rahman, Lumor Agbenyenu, Kassim Nuhu, John Boye, Joseph Aidoo, Nuhu Musah, Joseph Attamah & Mohammed Alhassan

Midfielders

Kwadwo Asamoah, Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu, Samuel Owusu, Thomas Agyepong, Yaw Yeboah and Abdul Fatawu

Attackers

Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew, Abdul Majeed Waris, Caleb Ekuban and Kwabena Owusu.

Richard Ofori, Ebenezer Ofori, Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Jonathan Mensah are all expected to join Team Ghana’s camp in the next 48 hours as they prepare for the tournament.