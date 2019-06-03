Djokovic and Zverev reach last eight at French Open

Novak Djokovic annihilated Jan-Lennard Struff on Monday to reach the last eight at the French Open for a record 10th consecutive season. The Serb eased past the unseeded German 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. It was all over on centre court in 93 minutes.

"It was tricky with the rain,” said Djokovic. “But that's Paris. I'm really confident with my serve I hope it continues like that."

Djokovic is yet to drop a set at the 2019 tournament. Should he lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires on Sunday, he will hold all four Grand Slam trophies.

“It's good to cruise along and kind of conserve the energy for what's coming up," said Djokovic.” I have played plenty of tight matches in my career that I can rely on that experience. You know, I think it's good to be tested.”

In the quarter-final, the Serb will face the fifth seed Alex Zverev after he beat the ninth seed Fabio Fognini in four sets.

“Fabio has been one of the best players this season on clay,” said the 22-year-old German after his 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 victory. “ So I'm happy with the win to reach the quarter-finals here in Paris."

Zverev and Djokovic have played four times with each man winning twice. Zverev claimed their only meeting on clay two years ago in the final of the Italian Open in Rome.