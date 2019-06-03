Honorary FC Bayern Munich President, Franz Beckenbauer, Now Eyes Jürgen Klopp As Trainer for FC Bayern

Franz Beckenbauer has praised coach Jürgen Klopp from newly-crowned Champions League winner FC Liverpool and reiterated his desire to train FC Bayern München in the future.

"I wish for nothing more than that one day he will come to Bayern," said the 73-year-old Franz Beckenbauer to the German "Bild" Newspaper. For me he is one of the world's best coaches, Klopp had brought the new football to Germany. Fast switching game, with fast players, to attack the opponent. This has replaced the tough ball pushing. And what Klopp started in Dortmund, he has refined with Liverpool."

Once before, the "Kaiser-Franz Beckenbauer" had demanded Klopp

Beckenbauer had already expressed the desire in March after leaving Bayern in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Liverpool, Klopp should be Bayern coach. At that time, Klopp had said he was honored, but Liverpool fit in with him and he hopes to stay there for a while longer.

Job in England robs forces

Now Beckenbauer told the newspaper, "I think a job in England is going to rob you of your strength, you have even more responsibility as a so-called manager at a Premier League club than a coach in the Bundesliga and through two cup competitions and the bigger just a League is, with a number of games, is even much higher than ours."

Klopp has been coach of Liverpool since 2015. Previously, the 51-year-old ex-professional Bundesliga care taker of Borussia Dortmund and the FSV-Mainz 05.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)