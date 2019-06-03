Normalization Committee Throws Out Kotoko's Request To Player Hearts On A Neutral Grounds

The Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association have thrown out Kotoko’s request to have a venue change for the semi-final clash against Hearts of Oak in the ongoing Normalization Committee Special Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors have been on the neck of the Normalization Committee to change the venue for the mouthwatering encounter which they believe might favour their opponents.

Having issued a threat to boycott the competition on Monday morning, the Normalization Committee has called off the bluff of the club sticking to their position to have the game honoured at the Accra Sports Stadium as scheduled.

This could further go down to force Kotoko to withdraw from the competition after an earlier threat.

The much-anticipated game is slated for June 16 at the Accra Sports Stadium.