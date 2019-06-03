AFCON 2019: Black Stars Off To Hold First Training Session At Jaber Ali Training Facility In Dubai

The senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana will hold their first training at the Jeber Ali Training Facility in the United Arab Emirates.

The Black Stars have pitched camp at the plush Jeber Ali Palm Tree Court Hotel in Dubai with the first batch of players arriving on Sunday evening.

However, the second batch of the team are expected to arrive later today.

The Jeber Ali Palm Tree Court Hotel which is located at JA Golf Resort, Exit 13, Sheikh Zayed Road, Mina Jebel Ali – Dubai features an 800m private beach and is surrounded by lush gardens, peaceful water features and birdlife.

Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan are expected to lead the team in the training session.

The team is expected to play South Africa and Namibia in a warm-up friendly before the final 23 man squad is named for the tournament.

Ghana are in Group F alongside, Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.