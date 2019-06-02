Special Competition Tier 2: Augustine Sefah’s Thunderbolt strike sends Kotoko into quarter-finals

A late thunderbolt strike from Kotoko’s Augustine Sefah proved to be the decider to help his side progress into the quarter-finals of the Tier 2 of the GFA Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition with a 2-1 victory over Nkoranza Warriors.

Often tagged as the battle of the Warriors, it was Kotoko who stamped their authority at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, to narrowly beat their Nkoranza Warriors who made a good account of themselves.

Experienced midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei opened the scoring for the Reds before the stroke of the halftime to give them the lead after dominating the away side.

They could have doubled their lead right after the second half resumed but Captain Amos Frimpong saw his penalty kick saved by the opposing goalkeeper. The away side wasted no time and capitalized with a counter attack which resulted in a fine goal to draw them level.

With the game looking to go into the penalty shootout, defender Augustine Sefah pulled a rabbit out of the hat for CK Akonnor’s side with an outrageous strike in the 18-yard box which resulted in the winning goal.

Kotoko has now qualified to the last 8 of the Tier 2 of the GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition and looks on course to representing Ghana in any of CAF’s club competitions next season.