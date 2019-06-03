Federer and Nadal move into last eight at French Open

Roger Federer advanced to the last eight of the French Open on Sunday with a straight sets win over the unseeded Argentine Leonardo Mayer. Federer, 37, reached the quarter-final of a Grand Slam event for the 54th time with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 win in just under two hours.

“The wind made it tough and Leonardo has a big serve so it was important to remain focused,” said Federer. “I did that well and I'm very pleased with the game.”

Defending champion Rafael Nadal also reached the last eight in straight sets. He disposed of Juan Ignacio Londero 6–2, 6-3, 6-3

Nadal, who is seeking a 12th crown at the French Open, had too much guile for the 25-year-old Argentine who was playing in the last 16 at a Grand Slam event for the first time.

A backhand sliced winner down the line gave Nadal a double break in the third set to lead 4-1.

But he immediately squandered the advantage to allow Londero back to 4-2. But closing to within a game of the Spaniard was as good as it got for Londero. Nadal held his service to lead 5-3 and broke again to wrap up the set and match after two hours and 13 minutes.

“I'm happy to be in the quarter-finals again at the most important tournament in my career,” said Nadal. "Juan Ignacio is a good player who has had good results so I'm pleased to go through.”