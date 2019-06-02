SHOCKING: UniStar Defeat Hearts On Penalties to Advance Into Quarter-Finals Of Special Competition

UniStar Academy has shocked Accra Hearts of Oak today by beating them 5-4 on penalties to advance into the quarter-final of the Tier 2 of the GFA Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The Ghana Premier League giant could not continue their fine form in the competition on the match day despite controlling the affairs for most parts of the match.

Hosting UniStar Academy at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Phobians made their intent clear right from the blast of the referee’s whistle in the first half as they mounted pressure on their victims.

After missing a good number of chances, they finally broke the deadlock on the 41st minute when Obeng Jnr lashed onto a pass in the opponent’s 18-yard box before coolly slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Despite continuing their dominance in the second half, they could not add any more goals. After going a man down, UniStar took advantage and made it count in the dying minute of the match to pull level through Joshua Jessee.

The game eventually had to be decided through the penalty shootout and UniStar came out on top scoring all 5. The Rainbow lads missed one and have been booted out of the Tier 2 competition.

Head Coach Kim Grant and his side still have a chance in the Tier of the competition having qualified to the semi-finals last month. They are expected to face Kumasi Asante Kotoko on June 16, 2019, at the Accra Sports Stadium.