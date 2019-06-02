AFCON 2019: Black Stars Contingent Arrive In UAE For Pre-AFCON Camping

The first batch of the Black Stars squad have arrived at the team’s base in Abu Dhabi as they begin the final phase of preparations for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Ghana’s contingent who was led by the Acting General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alex Asante, included some players and members of the Stars technical team as they arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning.

According to the Spokesperson of the GFA Normalisation Committee (NC), Dan Kweku Yeboah, the rest of the squad are expected to arrive in the team’s camp on Monday morning as coach Kwesi Appiah prepares for the continent’s flagship football competition which is scheduled to commence on June 21-July 19.

The Stars team are expected will be in UAE for three weeks before departing to Egypt for the tournament.

Coach Appiah’s team will play two friendly matches in Dubai between June 10-15 against Namibia and South Africa in pre-tournament friendly matches.

Team Ghana is expected to arrive in Egypt for the AFCON on June 20, five days before their opening Group F match against the Squirrels of Benin at the Ismailia Stadium.

The Stars will begin their quest to end the nation’s 37-year wait for the title against Benin before locking horns with reigning champions Cameroun in their second group match in Ismailia. Ghana will then face Guinea Bissau in the final group match at the Suez Stadium.