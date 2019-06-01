AFCON 2019: Andre Ayew Will Black Stars To Win AFCON - Sports Minister

Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Asiamah says new Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew has the requisite qualities to lead the team to win the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Black Stars are seeking to end their 37-year wait for continental success having won their last title in 1982 in Libya.

However, the team have come close in winning the ultimate in 1992, 2010 and 2015 and have played the semi-finals of the competition six times.

The Swansea City forward led the Black Satellites to victory in 2009 U-20 World Cup in Egypt after overcoming Brazil on penalties in the final and Hon. Asiamah believes he can replicate the feat at the AFCON in Egypt.

"My capable captain, I was with him in Egypt in 2009 and I saw teamwork for him as we won the U-20 World Cup in Egypt and we are going to do it again."

"We are bringing the cup once again so teamwork is critical this endeavour and I have the assurance from this team that they will do whatever they can to raise the image of Ghana."

"I can assure that they are going to subdue their individual ego and die for mother Ghana because Ghanaians are thirsty for the cup so we are calling on Ghanaians to pray for the team, support them to ensure that our return we come with the cup," Asiamah stated

Nana Addo hosted the Black Stars in a farewell dinner as the team is expected to pitch camp in Dubai from June 1.

Ghana will engage Namibia and South Africa in a friendly before the team jet to Egypt.