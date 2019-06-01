01.06.2019 Football News Black Stars Skipper Andre Ayew Congratulates 'Togbe' Asamoah Gyan By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Andre Ayew has congratulated newly enstooled chief of the Gbi traditional area, Asamoah Gyan. The 33-year-old forward was installed as Ngoryifia-Doemenyotor of the St. Francis College of Education and in the Hohoe municipality of the Volta Region on Wednesday.The title translates as the ‘Kind-hearted, Progressive Chief’.This instalment is in recognition of Asamoah Gyan’s massive contributions towards finding a sustainable solution to an age-old water crisis that saddled the College of Education.“I spoke to Gyan and we are all happy for him. We now have a chief with us in the squad,” the Black Stars skipper told the President Nana Akufo-Addo at the end of dinner on Thursday night.The Black Stars team will leave Ghana on Saturday for pre-AFCON camping in the UAE.Coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 29-man squad which will be pruned to 23 for the cup of nations in Egypt.Ghana have been drawn alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Black Stars Skipper Andre Ayew Congratulates 'Togbe' Asamoah Gyan
Andre Ayew has congratulated newly enstooled chief of the Gbi traditional area, Asamoah Gyan.
The 33-year-old forward was installed as Ngoryifia-Doemenyotor of the St. Francis College of Education and in the Hohoe municipality of the Volta Region on Wednesday.
The title translates as the ‘Kind-hearted, Progressive Chief’.
This instalment is in recognition of Asamoah Gyan’s massive contributions towards finding a sustainable solution to an age-old water crisis that saddled the College of Education.
“I spoke to Gyan and we are all happy for him. We now have a chief with us in the squad,” the Black Stars skipper told the President Nana Akufo-Addo at the end of dinner on Thursday night.
The Black Stars team will leave Ghana on Saturday for pre-AFCON camping in the UAE.
Coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 29-man squad which will be pruned to 23 for the cup of nations in Egypt.
Ghana have been drawn alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.