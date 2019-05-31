Aston Villa Set To Show Ghana's Albert Adomah The Exit - Reports

New promoted side to the Premier League, Aston Villa have decided to part ways with Albert Adomah despite helping the club secure promotion to the Premier League, according to reports in England.

According to reports, head coach of the side, Dean Smith has informed Adomah that he won’t be kept on at Villa next season.

The decision shows a great deal of confidence on the Villa boss’s behalf that he will get the attacking additions he wants this season.

Adomah may be ageing now, but he played a key role for the claret and blues over the past campaign.

Adomah even started in Villa’s play-off final just last weekend, showing the trust Smith had in the 31-year-old.

However, it seems that the Villa boss has realised the need to be ruthless after promotion, and Adomah’s release is the clearest indication yet that Smith side’s really mean business.

Villa have taken a risk by letting Adomah go - he has Premier League experience, he knows the club well and he has been an important member of their squad.

But Villa clearly feel that they can upgrade Adomah now that they have top flight football on offer.

And Smith’s decision to let Adomah go can only be seen as a hint that Villa have very exciting plans about improving their squad this summer.

The winger made 125 appearances across three seasons with Villa and leaves the club in the Premier League.

Adomah missed out on Black Stars squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.