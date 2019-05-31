AFCON 2019: It’s Time To Restore Our Honour - DR. K.K Sarpong

Chairman of the Black Stars management committee, Dr. K.K Sarpong has indicated that it is time for the senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to restore and bring honour to the country.

His comments come on the back of the country’s inability to win gold at the any of the AFCON tournaments hosted in the last 37 years. Ghana’s last triumph dates back to as far as 1982 and since then they have failed to lay hands on the trophy.

Speaking to Class FM after a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Thursday, May 31, 2019, Dr. K.K Sarpong stressed that it is about time the Black Stars brought back the title to the country to restore their long lost glory.

According to him, “I believe that we have been given enough resources and it is up to us the management committee, the technical committee and the players to do battle and bring honour to this country”.

He further thanked the President for giving the team an audience before they departed to Abu Dhabi for their training camp whiles stressing that they are going to ensure the investment the country has made in the team will not go to waste.

“We want to thank the President for giving us all the support that we need for this exercise. Our countrymen and women are always criticizing the investment going into this tournament but I believe that without putting in the fish as the bait the fish will not come”, the Black Stars management committee chairman noted.

He also highlighted that he sees it as an honour to lead the Black Stars into such a tournament because he believes strongly the trophy will return to Ghana this year.