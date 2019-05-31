AFCON 2019: 'Its Wrong To Publicize Your Scouting Team' - Augustine Arhinful To Black Stars Handlers

Augustine Arhinful, a former Ghanaian forward has reiterated that it is wrong to publish the names of scouts by African countries during tournaments.

Ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Coach Kwesi Appiah has named former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak trainer, Coach David Duncan, Coach Didi Mas- Ud Dramani and former Ghana U-20 coach Coach Sellas Tetteh, who won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt have been named as the scout for the Black Stars.

However, the former Ashgold striker beleives it inappropriate since scouts work underground and their names ought to be hidden.

According to him, elsewhere, the identity of scouts is not revealed because of security purposes; and also, because the information they bring on board to assist the coach is vital.

“It is only in this part of the world that scouts are named and announced publicly. I don’t know whether it is to impress the public or whatever,” he told Asempa FM.

“Have you ever heard of the scouts of Germany national team before? You can internally delegate people to do the scouting for you but to publicly announce them, we have to be very careful.

“Ahead of the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea, C.K. Akunnor and I were sneaking in to go and watch the last training section of South Africa because it was very crucial; but they were able to identify us and walked us out from the stadium with the military,” he added.

The Black Stars are set to leave the shores of the country on June 1 for Dubai in a three weeks camping.

Ghana will play its opening on June 25 at the Ismailia Stadium.