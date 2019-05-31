Kwadwo Asamoah Reunited Antonio Conte At Inter Milan

Black Stars player, Kwadwo Asamoah, will reunite with his former coach Antonio Conte after the Italian giants, Inter Milan, announced his arrival as manager of the side.

Asamoah, who joined Inter Milan on a free transfer from Juventus a year ago, will be hoping to have another successful stint with the Italian trainer after their trophy-laden spell at Juventus.

Conte is replacing Lociano Spalleti who was sacked by the Italian giants at the end of the season and will be looking forward to leading the club back to its glory days.

The 30-year-old Asamoah, who was deployed as a left wing-back by the Italian tactician during their time at Juventus, will be hoping to replicate their success in Turin where they won three league titles in three seasons from 2011 and 2014.

Having been out of job for a year since his sacking by Chelsea, Conte said he was glad to back to the dugout and was ready to repay the club directors with the trust they have placed in him.

“A new chapter in my life is beginning, I'm really excited,” said Conte on Inter's official website.

“Through my work, I will try to repay all of the trust that the president and directors have placed in me. I have chosen Inter because of the club it is, because of the project's sound basis and how ambitious it is.

“I was struck by the club's transparency and the desire to bring Inter back to where it belongs,” he added.