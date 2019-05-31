AFCON 2019: President Akufo Addo To Watch Black Stars Opening Game Against Benin

President Akufo Addo pledged to fly to Egypt to watch Black Stars opening game against Benin in this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana will play their opening on 25th June 2019 at the Ismailia Stadium at 20:00GMT.

The President made this known when he hosted the Black Stars players, Management and the Normalization Committee at the Jubilee House on Thursday evening.

According to him, he is planning to travel to Egypt to watch the first match of the team and hopefully the final match with the Black Stars featuring.

"It is my intention to come and watch your first match on the 25th of June and if with God's grace, which I believe He will give us, you make the final, I would come there as well to come and watch you", President Akufo-Addo said.

Ghana are in Group F with Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

The team are expected to leave the shores of the country on Saturday, June 1 to Abu Dhabi.

The Black Stars have been scheduled to play against South Africa and Namibia in a warm-up game during their three weeks stay in the United Arab Emirates.