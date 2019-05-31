Modern Ghana logo

31.05.2019 Football News

Former Hearts of Oak Striker Ishmael Addo Marries Girlfriend In USA [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Former Hearts of Oak livewire, Ishmael Addo has married longtime girlfriend in the United State of America.

He is well remembered as the three-time Ghana Premier League top-scorer in 1999, 2000 and 2001 scoring 16, 19 and 21 goals in different seasons.

The former Ghana U-17 star was also part of Hearts of Oak squad that clinched the 2000 CAF Champions League and the 2001 Super Cup.

He also played a vital in the Black Starlets winning the bronze in 1999 in New Zealand and was emerged as top scorer.

The 36-year-old who has divorced his first wife in 2014.

Below are the pictures

