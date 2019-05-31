31.05.2019 Football News Former Hearts of Oak Striker Ishmael Addo Marries Girlfriend In USA [PHOTOS] By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Former Hearts of Oak livewire, Ishmael Addo has married longtime girlfriend in the United State of America.He is well remembered as the three-time Ghana Premier League top-scorer in 1999, 2000 and 2001 scoring 16, 19 and 21 goals in different seasons.The former Ghana U-17 star was also part of Hearts of Oak squad that clinched the 2000 CAF Champions League and the 2001 Super Cup.He also played a vital in the Black Starlets winning the bronze in 1999 in New Zealand and was emerged as top scorer.The 36-year-old who has divorced his first wife in 2014.Below are the pictures Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Former Hearts of Oak livewire, Ishmael Addo has married longtime girlfriend in the United State of America.
He is well remembered as the three-time Ghana Premier League top-scorer in 1999, 2000 and 2001 scoring 16, 19 and 21 goals in different seasons.
The former Ghana U-17 star was also part of Hearts of Oak squad that clinched the 2000 CAF Champions League and the 2001 Super Cup.
He also played a vital in the Black Starlets winning the bronze in 1999 in New Zealand and was emerged as top scorer.
The 36-year-old who has divorced his first wife in 2014.
Below are the pictures