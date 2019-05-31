AFCON 2019: Asamoah Gyan Preaches Teamwork And Unity Ahead Of AFCON

Asamoah Gyan has reiterated that for the unity and teamwork will be key for the Black Stars ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.

The Kayserispor forward lost his Black Stars captaincy to with André Ayew after he was named general skipper for the side ahead of the tournament.

Despite losing the armband, the 33-year-old is gearing up for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, and ahead of the nation's tilt for a first AFCON victory in 37 years, the forward is preaching unity amongst his teammates in order to annex the coveted trophy.

“24 countries have the chance to win but it depends on teamwork in camp, this is not a one-man sport like boxing but rather football is about unity,” Gyan told Oyerepa FM.

“When going to tournaments like this I recuse myself from predicting because it's easier said than done, anyone can say Ghana will lift the trophy, pastors, religious leaders will say theirs but at the end of the day, if we don't put in any effort, that's when we are going to laugh at the wrong side of our mouth.

“That's why am preaching unity, teamwork. Should we be united and get everything right, I’m sure we can clinch the trophy for Ghana,” he deduced.

Kwesi Appiah's side have come close to ending their drought at the last six tournaments, having reached the semi-finals, and even going as far as the final in 2010 and 2015.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F alongside Benin, Guinea-Bissau and defending champions Cameroon.