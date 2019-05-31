AFCON 2019: Asamoah Gyan Calls For Unity Ahead Of Black Stars Training Camp

General Captain for the Black Stars of Ghana, Asamoah ‘Baby Jet’ Gyan has called on all 28 other players called into the national team to stay united as they make final preparations ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament set to be hosted in Egypt this June.

The West African country chases a 5th AFCON title after failing to do so in the last 37 years. They go to Egypt well motivated but not without controversy which saw their all-time top scorer exiting and returning to the team after President of the country, His Excellency Nana Addo had a talk with him.

After calming the waters and settling the captaincy brouhaha, all is set for the Stars to fly out of the country to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, June 1, 2019, where they have scheduled to hold their pre-tournament training camp.

Speaking to Kumasi based Oyerepa FM on Ghana’s chances of lifting the prestigious trophy this year, Asamoah Gyan shared that does not fancy making a concrete prediction but he believes if the team stays united and works hard they will surely emerge as winners of the 2019 AFCON.

“24 countries have the chance to win but it depends on teamwork in camp, this is not a one-man sport like boxing but rather football is about unity. When going to tournaments like this I recuse myself from predicting because it's easier said than done, anyone can say Ghana will lift the trophy, pastors, religious leaders will say theirs but at the end of the day, if we don't put in any effort, that’s when we are going to laugh at the wrong side of our mouth.

“That's why preaching unity and teamwork am. Should we be united and get everything right, am sure we can clinch the trophy for Ghana”, the Kayserispor attacker noted.

The Black Stars have lined up two friendly matches against South Africa and Namibia before finally moving to Egypt for the tournament proper. They have been pitted in Group F together with Benin, Guinea Bissau, as well as defending champions Cameroon.