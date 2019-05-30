Erling Braut Haaland: Norway Player Scores Nine Goals In U20 World Cup Win

Erling Braut Haaland scored nine goals as Norway thrashed Honduras 12-0 at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

Haaland, son of former Norway midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, scored a seventh-minute opener against Honduras, who ended with nine men, and netted the final goal in the last minute.

The Red Bull Salzburg striker, 18, was born in Leeds, where his father was playing at the time.

Victory saw Norway finish third in their group, with Honduras bottom.

Only the top two from each of the six groups qualify automatically; Norway must wait to see if they also go through as one of the four best third-placed teams.