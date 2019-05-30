AFCON 2019: Asamoah Gyan Hoping Black Stars Players Stay Fit Ahead Of Tournament

General captain for the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan is hoping his playing colleagues stay fit ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana are on a mission to end trophyless jinx after 37 years this summer.

After winning Africa's finest tournament in Libya in 1982, the Black Stars have struggled to win the ultimate despite coming close in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

With the Black Stars players being tasked to win the trophy, the Kayserispor forward is hoping his playing mates stay fit with less than a month to start the tournament.

"The only thing I urge Ghanaians to do is to pray against injuries between now and the time we play AFCON 2019," he told Kumasi based Oyerepa FM. "Between now and when AFCON is played anything can happen because football is a game of contact.

"For me, I am very fit and ready for the tournament so waiting for 1st June to move to Abu Dhabi, we have about 28 days to play our first game, I am sure its enough to prepare us for the tourney," he added.

Ghana will play South Africa and Namibia in a warm-up friendly in Dubai where they will camp for three weeks before the final 23-man squad is named.

The Black Stars are in Group F alongside Guinea Bissau, Benin and reigning champions, Cameroon,