AFCON 2019: President Akufo-Addo Meets Black Stars Squad Ahead Of AFCON

Ahead of the Black Stars departure to Dubai for pre-Afcon 2019 camping, President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo will meet the team in a farewell solidarity get together on Thursday 30th May at Jubilee House, Accra.

The pre-departure meeting at Jubilee House falls in line with the President's deep conviction that the 37-year trophy drought can be broken if the right steps are taken in earnest and with unity at the forefront of Ghana's quest to conquer Africa once again in Egypt.

His Excellency Nana Addo will interact with the 29 players, technical and the management team to give the squad a much-needed morale-booster.

President Nana Addo has not hidden his desire to instil the famed Ghanaian patriotism, pride and honour in the players ahead of the soccer showpiece in Egypt.

This was demonstrated by his swift intervention in a seeming captaincy row that had the potential to destabilize Black Stars preparations ahead of the tournament.

It is noteworthy that as the major financier of our national teams, the government’s commitment to revitalizing Ghana football has been clearly demonstrated from the aftermath of the "Anas exposé".

Led by the President, the government of Ghana has committed to work together to offer leadership in reforming football administration in Ghana and in Africa.

The government has provided adequate funds to support the Black Stars in the quest to win Afcon 2019.

The president through the Ministry of Youth and Sports have shown keen interest in the team’s preparation which started with a friendly against Mauritania at the Accra Sports Stadium immediately after Ghana’s last qualifying match against Kenya at home.

The GFA Normalization Committee President, Dr Kofi Amoah and his team applaud these tremendous government efforts and wish to call on all Ghanaians to offer unflinching support to our mission of annexing the Afcon trophy in Egypt.

Then on Friday evening, the Black Stars would be treated to a farewell dinner at Kempinski Hotel.

With national unity, a focal point, distinguished personalities like former President His Excellency Jerry Rawlings, Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye and other stalwart statesmen and women are expected to be in attendance to bid the team farewell.

It has also been confirmed that Ghana’s illustrious vocalist, Efya, will be there to smoothen the occasion with some sweet melodies.

Source: Ghana FA