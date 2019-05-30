Modern Ghana logo

30.05.2019

Ghana Forward Asamoah Gyan Installed As 'Kind-Hearted, Progressive Chief' In Hohoe

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Black Stars general skipper, Asamoah Gyan has been installed as Ngoryifia-Doemenyotor of the St. Francis College of Education and the Gbi traditional area in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.

The title translates as the ‘Kind-hearted, Progressive Chief’.

This is in recognition of his contributions towards finding a sustainable solution to an age-old water crisis that saddled the College of Education.

The Kayserispor forward through the Gyan Foundation has provided St. Francis College of Education with a $3,000 mechanized borehole.

530201984849_0g830n4ayt_asamoahgyanmadechief1.jpeg

Students prior to the provision of the borehole walked 2.5 kilometres to a stream to fetch water for the school’s kitchen and their private use.

The school also pays up to GHC. 5000 monthly due to its indebtedness to the Ghana Water Company.

Accepting the installation, Asamoah Gyan said the country cannot depend totally on government for development hence the need to support.

“We have accepted the UN’s sustainable development goals and we must all contribute to its achievement with as little as we can do,” Asamoah Gyan said.

