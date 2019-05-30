'Consult Kwesi Nyantakyi If You Wants Ghana To Win AFCON' - Coach Opele Tells Black Stars Mgmt Cttc

Former Asante Kotoko and Tudu Mighty Jets trainer, Isaac 'Opele' Boateng has implored the new Black Stars Management Committee to consult former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi before the start of this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

According to him, since the Black Stars have been charged to end the country's 37 year's trophy drought, they [Black Stars Management Committee] will need someone who has the necessary requisite ahead of the tournament.

''The Black Stars management team should meet Kwasi Nyantakyi before they head to AFCON 2019," he told Asempa FM.

"He needs to teach them how he did it since 2006," he added.

The Black Stars will depart from the shores of the country on Saturday, June 1 to Abu Dhabi for three weeks camping.

Ghana will engage South Africa and Namibia in a friendly before the final 23-man squad is named for the tournament.

The four times African Champions are in Group F alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

It will be recalled that Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned as the president of the Ghana Football Association after he was exposed in the 'Number 12' by Anas Aremayaw Anas in last year June.

The CAF 1st vice president is currently challenging the decision of FIFA to ban him from all football-related activities for life at the Court of Arbitration of Sports [CAS].