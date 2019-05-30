Caf And Umbro Unveils 2019 AFCON Match Ball

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Umbro have unveiled the official match ball for this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

This is after Umbro and Africa's football governing body entered into a new partnership that will see the iconic sports brand become the exclusive ball supplier for the Afcon in Egypt.

The ball design is inspired by the colours of the Egyptian flag.

A Fifa approved top-level Neo Pro ball which features a textured Teijin Microfibre outer casing for durability, accuracy and true flight dependability will be used by at the tournament which will be played for the first time throughout June and July with 24 nations competing.

The Afcon begin on the 21st of June with Egypt taking on Zimbabwe in the first game.