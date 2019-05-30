NC Special Competition Tier 2: Liberty Secures Qualification Into Last 16 After Beating Skyy Fc 1-0

Liberty Professionals have successfully secured qualification to the last 16 of Tier 2 of the ongoing GFA Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition after narrowly beating Skyy FC by a lone goal to nil at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park on Thursday morning.

Despite coming away with the important victory, the Ghana Premier League side was given a good run for their money as they struggled to find a way past the defense of a well-organized Skyy Fc side.

The only goal of the match came through a thunderous strike from attacker Frederick Ansah who fired an unstoppable one from the outside of the box. It proved to be the decider at the end of the 90 minutes to send his side into the next stage of the competition which has gradually shaped up.

Liberty has now joined the likes of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Obuasi Ashanti Gold, Medeama SC, Accra Hearts of Oak, as well as two others who have already booked a place in the last 16.

The draw for the round of 16 will be done later this evening when the remaining matches in the round of 32 are concluded this afternoon.