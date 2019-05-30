MATCH REPORT: Hearts 4-2 Uncle T Utd – Phobians Come From Behind To Run Riot Over Uncle T

Hearts of Oak has progressed to the last 16 of Tier 2 of the Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition after humbling Uncle T United with a 4-2 victory on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The first half produced two goals with each side finding the back of the net. The visitors took the early on the 42nd minute before the Phobians drew level through star striker Joseph Esso who connected well to an inviting cross from Christopher Bonney.

An even more exciting second half performance from the two teams led to as many as 4 goals as they pushed for that important equalizer to secure qualification into the last 16.

First, Penalty expert Christopher Bonney converted a spot kick to give Hearts the lead on the 60th minute. Two minutes later, however, a fine display from Uncle T United resulted in another goal to restore parity.

With just 10 minutes to end proceedings, nimble-footed Kojo Obeng Jnr showed good movement as he got into the right position to head home the third goal for the Rainbow boys to give them the lead.

Bulky and energetic striker Kofi Kordzi doubled the advantage for the home side with 3 minutes to go, making it 4-2 to complete an emphatic victory.

The win sees the Ghana Premier League giants progressing to the round of 16 of the competition. Their opponent will be revealed later this evening when all round 32 matches are concluded.