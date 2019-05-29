Kpando Heart Of Lions Continues Their Unbeaten Run, Overpowers Elmina Sharks

Kpando Heart of Lions roar fiercely to record a priceless 1-0 away win in their round 32 fixture of the NC tier 2 competition.

The Kpando base side extended their fine form into the knockout rounds of the zonal championship with an explosive performance against Elmina Sharks.

A sublime finish by Eric Esso on the 90th minute was enough to push the toothless sharks deeper into the ocean, as their teaming fans looks on helplessly and traumatized.

The win marks their 11th in the NC Special Competition, having airmailed 11 wins and 4 draws in 14 matches to remain unbeaten.

The super majestic Lions rumbled all season having kept a tight defense line, conceded only 1 goal this season and scoring 16.

Lions thus book a place in the last 16 of the NC Special.