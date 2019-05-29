WAFU CUP OF NATIONS 2019: Ghana To Kick Off Title Defense Against Gambia

Ghana’s Black Stars B has been drawn to play against Gambia in the 2019 edition of the WAFU Cup of Nations expected to be hosted in Senegal in September.

Unlike the 2017 edition which had Groups, this year’s continental showpiece will take a different format. The upcoming tourney has been set up in a Cup and Plate format.

What that means is that it has been designed as a knock-out competition where winners of phase one progress to the cup competition, and the losers move to compete in the plate competition.

The official draw for the tournament was held earlier today at the Radisson Blu Sea Plaza Hotel in Dakar and teams are set to begin preparations as soon as possible in order to adequately prepare.

The likes of Nigeria, Togo, Morocco, Cote d’Ivoire, Cape Verde, Mali, Burkina Faso, and several other countries will be hoping to make a mark at this year’s tournament.

The 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations will commence on September 28, and end on October 13, 2019. Fox Sports will once again be the official broadcast partners of the tournament following their superb coverage 2 years ago when it was hosted in Ghana.

The New Format For The Tournament:

The draw on Wednesday decided the first eight fixtures for the first phase of knockout matches with the winners of those matches progressing into the Cup phase of the competition while the losers will go into the Plate phase.

The first match of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations will take place on 28 September and will see the host nation in Senegal taking on Guinea Bissau.

This will be followed by the defending WAFU Champions Ghana taking on The Gambia on the same day.

29 September will see the Super Eagles of Nigeria taking on Togo, followed by Morocco against Liberia.

30 September will see Mali take on Niger while the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire will face the minnows of Cape Verde.

1 October will see the final first-round knockout matches taking place with Burkina Faso going up against Mauritania while Guinea will take on Benin.

The quarter-finals of the Cup and Plate competition will then take place from 3-6 October with the semi-finals happening from 8-9 October.

The final of the plate competition will take place on 12 October with the Cup final concluding the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations on 13 October.