AFCON 2019: Past Experience Will Help Black Stars To Win AFCON - Gerard Nus

Former Black Stars video analyst, Gerard Nus, has urged the management committee of the Black Stars to pick lessons from previous AFCON campaigns if the team will be successful in Egypt this year.

The African football powerhouse are on a mission to end its 37 years trophy drought.

The team have come close in lifting the ultimate in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

However, the Spanish trainer who worked with the team in 2015 and 2017, says relying on knowledge from past tournaments will prove key for Ghana in Egypt.

“Even though I am not with the team anymore, I believe that the GFA should learn and take notes from the previous tournaments and learn from them.

All the lessons should guide them to help them put new things in place. There is a new technical staff and new players and so, there is the need to take all the experiences from those who have been at AFCON tournaments and add some new perspectives.

I believe that these things will help put Ghana closer to winning the title.”

The Black Stars head into their pre-tournament camp in Abu Dhabi on June 1 where head coach Kwesi Appiah will choose 23 players from the 29 he has named in the provisional squad for the tournament.