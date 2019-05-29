Ashanti Warriors Beat Accra Giants To Win Maiden MTN Skate Soccer In Kumasi

Ashanti Warriors representing the Ashanti regional Skate Soccer team emerged victorious in the first and maiden MTN Skate Soccer league launched in Kumasi over the weekend with a pulsating 3–2 win over rivals, Accra Giants in the final match.

Warriors combining speed and the purposeful attack took a commanding two-goal lead in the early minutes of the game. But Accra Giants led by the national captain, Sani Gariba fought back gallantly and pulled a goal back few minutes to the end of the first half. He rallied his mates in the second half and pulled parity through Mallam Ahmed. However, Mohammed Bello converted a late spot to send the whole place into ecstasy.

On their way to the finals, Ashanti Warriors spanked Western Tigers 5-1 whilst Accra Giants accounted for Zongo Lions 2-0 to set the stage for the grand final.

By the arrangements, Ashanti Warriors will standby and await the winner in the next round of the competition scheduled for Accra on 29th June and 27th June respectively.

The Chief Executive of the International Federation of Soccer, Mr Albert Frimpong said talks were ongoing with the headline sponsors, MTN Ghana to expand the game to cover the entire country.

“The idea of introducing the sport to the world was to discourage begging for alms by the physically challenged and to make them more relevant to society and economically reliant. I also express my profound gratitude to Binatone for supporting us until MTN taking over”, Mr Frimpong quipped.

In his speech to make the launch, Mr Simon Amoh, Senior, General Trade of MTN expressed the sponsors’ delight in associating with skate soccer.

“MTN always seeks to promote a positive relationship between the brand and the customer by demonstrating a unique understanding of customer need and therefore appreciate the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of these unique and creative people”, Mr Amoh declared.

According to him, heading the sponsorship of skate soccer is one of the exciting ways to help the physically challenged while he lives. He said MTN is inspired by the tenacity and strength of the players and pray and hope for the growth of the sport to attract more teams so that it will keep the physically challenged meaningfully engaged.

Mr Amoh appreciated the Can-Do spirit displayed by both organizers and the players by embracing the idea that disability is not inability and desired that participants will be able to discover their dreams as well as inspire many people facing similar challenges in their lives. He commended the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS) for championing the course of the physically challenged and assisting them to identify their talent in skate soccer.

“Together with the teams and IFSS, we hope that skate soccer will grow in Ghana and beyond and that in future, you will win for us to hold at the Olympic Games. Yes, you can”, Mr Simon Amoh concluded.