Kofi Kingston's Historic Visit To Ghana

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Champion, Kofi "Kingston" Sarkodie-Mensah, is visiting his homeland.

The World Champion considers this “Year of Return” as a unique opportunity for him to make a historic visit to Ghana at the height of his wrestling career.

The four-day visit which starts from Thursday, 30th May 2019 to Sunday, 2nd June 2019, includes a courtesy call on the President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Presidency. He will then be at the Manhyia Palace to pay homage to the Asante Monarch, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Other activities include a Children's Rally, visits to Tourist Sites and places like the Lake Bosomtwe, the Christianborg (Osu) Castle, Bonwire and Ntonso, a visit to the Mother and Baby Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and visits to Ejisu and Atwima Techiman which are his paternal and maternal hometowns respectively. There will also be Media Engagements and In-Studio Interviews.

Accompanying Kofi are the WWE crew who are currently shooting a documentary on the World Champion.

They look forward to a warm reception, as well as the experience of the proverbial Ghanaian hospitality.

