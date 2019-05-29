'General Captain Role Is Not Relevant', Former GFA Veep

Accra Great Olympics chief, Fred Pappoe has waded into Kwesi Appiah's decision to make Asamoah Gyan the general captain of the Black Stars ahead of this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

The Kayserispor forward who has served as the captain of the Black Stars for the past seven years has been made the general captain after with Andre Ayew serving as the skipper for the side.

The Ghana FA Normalization Committee released a statement backing the decision of the coach.

However, the former Ghana Football Association vice president beleives the general captain role is not necessary and shouldn't have tolerated.

“General captain position is a redundant position. It is not a position that you can get any serious job to do," he told Happy FM.

"If you look at the aftermath of the general captain decides to work without any clear definition of his role and the captain also decides to work with the best of what is expected, then there will be a conflict with the general captain.

"I don’t understand what they are talking about and it is very cosmetic. It becomes relevant if you look at club side, not a national team so is not relevant and unnecessary in the national team,” he said.

Gyan, however, has accepted the decision of the coach ahead of the tournament.

Ghana will officially begin camping in Dubai on June 1.