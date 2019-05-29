AFCON 2019: We Accept Andre Ayew As Black Stars New Captain - Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu has pledged support for Black Stars new captain Andre Dede Ayew. ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former West Ham United forward was officially named as the new skipper for the team by Coach Kwesi Appiah on Friday, May 24.

Asamoah Gyan, who has served as the skipper for the side will now act as the general captain for the team whiles Kwadwo Asamoah act as the deputy skipper for the team.

However, the Newcastle United winger in an interview with the GNA Sports said the Black Stars players would put all external issues behind them and respect their new captain as the leader to lead them to glory in the 2019 African Cup of Nation (AFCON) in Egypt next month.

“I don’t mind who becomes the captain in the Black Stars team.

"Anyone appointed as the captain by the coach would receive the same support and respect he deserves. We as players support our captain and that is what we would do to win the Cup,” he said.

The 27-year-old Newcastle winger mentioned all issues confronting the team have been resolved, adding that, they would be focused on their ultimate aim to win the cup.

“We all heard what went on regarding the captaincy but now the President has come in to resolve the problem. So, our focus is to go and win the cup for Ghana. All the players are happy that everything has died down.

“We are determined and don’t want any problem in camp again. You know sometimes, as a family we have problems but we are able to solve it as mature people. Sometimes even after breaking camp, problems come but we solve them ourselves, so I believe it is good that we are able to solve our problems when they come,” he added.

Atsu pointed out that, he was absolutely confident that the team would win Ghana’s fifth AFCON title this year in Egypt.