Karela Utd Will Only Sell Diawisie Taylor For The Right Price – Eric Alagidede

Karela United Striker Diawisie Taylor

Communications Director for Karela United, Eric Alagidede has disclosed that they are willing to sell their top striker Diawisie Taylor but only for the right price.

The 19-year old goal scoring machine has been impressive in the GFA Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition and is reported to have attracted interest from a host of clubs in the country.

Reports have it that Ghana Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, as well as some other top clubs are chasing after the players signature and could sign him before the start of the regular season.

In an interview with Kumasi based Alpha FM, Eric Alagidede explained that indeed they are open to selling the player but they will only do so if the interested club is able to meet their demands.

According to him, the teenage sensation’s price tag has gone high and he will not be sold for any peanut fee.

“We Karela United are ready to sell Diawisie Taylor to any club that meets our demands," Public Relations Officer of the club, Eric Alagidede told Alpha Radio in Kumasi”.

“Age is on his side, he is just 19 years and his price is high so no club should come and mention any peanut price for Diawisie service because we mean business” he stressed.

Diawisie Taylor has been one of the standout players in the ongoing NC Special Competition having made 14 appearances for the Anyinase based side. His impressive 9 goals in the top tier division see him leading the goal scoring chat.