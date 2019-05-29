Burkinabe Forward Aristide Bancẻ Completes AC Horoya Move

Guinean club AC Horoya have signed Burkina Faso international Aristide Bancẻ on a two-year contract.

The 34- year old joins AC Horoya just three months after signing for Sports Union of Armed Forces (USFA) in Burkina Faso.

At 34, the experienced Aristide Bancé offers a new phase with the AC Horoya team who are aiming to establish themselves in the CAF Champions League next season.

“It’s a challenge for me, I know the club well, and I’ve been to it for years, a very ambitious team. With my experience as I did with ASEC, I think I can do the same here.

"I recognize that the club has a good level, with a president who has the heart at hand. I admit that it is a great pleasure to stay in Africa.

"All around me, my family advised me to come to the Horoya AC and I promise to do my best to bring the club to a higher level”, Bancẻ is quoted on the club’s website.

Tuning to AC Horoya elongates the lustrous lists of clubs Bancẻ has signed for in his 19 years football career.

He has had spells with 21 clubs touring the globe in Belgium, UAE, Latvia, Finland, Ivory Coast, Qatar, Ukraine, South Africa, and Kazakhstan and now Guinea to play football.

He is famously remembered for his immense contributions to the 2013 Burkina Faso team who played in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.