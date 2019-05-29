Asamoah Gyan Should Have Maintained His Decision To Retire - Nii Odartey Lamptey

Former Black Stars forward, Nii Odartey Lamptey has reiterated that Asamoah Gyan should have maintained his decision to retire from the national team.

Gyan, 33, shockingly confirmed his permanent retirement from the national team over who leads the team to Egypt.

According to him, he was informed by the head coach of the team, Kwesi Appiah that he has been elevated to general captain role whiles Andre Ayew leads the team as the skipper for the side.

But few days later, the president of the land, Nana Akufu-Addo, phoned him and asked him to rescind his decision.

The Kayserispor forward released a statement the next day confirming that a presidential request cannot be turned down.

However, Odartey Lamptey who played for Aston Villa believes Gyan should have maintained his decision to stay away from the national team.

“For me, I think Gyan should have maintained his decision. Who are u to disregard the president? No matter what you will give the president that kind of necessary respect," he told Happy FM.

"But my problem here is if something happens in camp, they will use it against Asamoah. That’s why I think he should have maintained his first decision by not coming back to the Black Stars team so that we move forward.

"If any fight occurs in camp, people will raise concerns about him. You know Ghanaians already so that’s my fear for him,” he said.

Gyan has been named in Kwesi Appiah's 29 man provisional squad.

Ghana will officially begin preparations for the tournament on June 1 in Dubai.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals since his debut in 2003.