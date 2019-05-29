Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
29.05.2019 Football News

Outspoken Prophet Badu Kobi Doantes GHC20,000 To Former Black Stars Players [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Outspoken Prophet Badu Kobi Doantes GHC20,000 To Former Black Stars Players [PHOTOS]
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Founder of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Dr Emmanuel Badu Kobi has honoured former Black Stars players with a token of GHS 20,000 at his in his church.

During his Sunday service over the weekend, former footballers like Rev Osei Kofi and Rev Kofi Pari among others received the gift from the prophet on behalf of the Black Stars squad that won the African Nations Cup three times for Ghana.

The outspoken prophet promised to honour them greatly in the month of August as he hosts Prophet Ubet Angel in Ghana.

After Ghana won the 1982, Africa Cup of Nations in Libya, the country has struggled to break that jinx with many of the former players claiming the country will never win the trophy unless they [former players] are given what is due to them.

The Black Stars have been tipped as huge favourites to win this year AFCON in Egypt after 37 years.

Ghana are in Group F alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

The 32nd edition of this tournament will start from June 21 to July 19.

5292019121908 m6htl8w331 img20190527wa0053

5292019121908 1h830o4bau img20190527wa0055

5292019121909 l5gsk8v331 img20190527wa0056

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Group Jabs Asabea Engineering For Insulting People Of Preste...

3 hours ago

Nana Oye Goes For Mahama's Blessings To Win NDC Primaries

3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line