Outspoken Prophet Badu Kobi Doantes GHC20,000 To Former Black Stars Players [PHOTOS]

Founder of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Dr Emmanuel Badu Kobi has honoured former Black Stars players with a token of GHS 20,000 at his in his church.

During his Sunday service over the weekend, former footballers like Rev Osei Kofi and Rev Kofi Pari among others received the gift from the prophet on behalf of the Black Stars squad that won the African Nations Cup three times for Ghana.

The outspoken prophet promised to honour them greatly in the month of August as he hosts Prophet Ubet Angel in Ghana.

After Ghana won the 1982, Africa Cup of Nations in Libya, the country has struggled to break that jinx with many of the former players claiming the country will never win the trophy unless they [former players] are given what is due to them.

The Black Stars have been tipped as huge favourites to win this year AFCON in Egypt after 37 years.

Ghana are in Group F alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

The 32nd edition of this tournament will start from June 21 to July 19.