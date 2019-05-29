AFCON 2019: I Am Hoping To Be Part Of Kwesi Appiah's 23-Man Squad - Attamah Larweh

İstanbul Başakşehir defender, Joseph Attamah Larweh is hoping to make Kwesi Appiah's final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup Nations in Egypt next month.

The former Ghana U-20 star has been named in Ghana's 29 man provisional squad for camping in the United Arab Emirates, where the team will be trimmed down to 23 for the continental showpiece in Egypt.

Following his impressive season in the Turkish Super Lig, the former Tema Youth defender wants to make the final cut to represent the nation at the tournament in Egypt.

“It’s my dream to be part of the final 23 players who will be selected for the tournament. It will not come on a silver platter, so I intend to work hard when we start preparations to merit a place in the final squad,” Attamah told Daily Graphic.

“I indeed want to be part of the team who will fight to end the trophy wait for the country.

“It always feels good to be called to serve your nation, I am grateful for the opportunity to play for the country,” he added.

The 25-year-old made 11 appearances in the Turkish league for İstanbul Başakşehir in the just ended season.