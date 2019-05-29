Wydad Casablanca Demand EFA To Investigate Gehad Grisha

Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca demanded from the EFA to investigate Egyptian referee Gehad Grisha, following his poor refereeing during their game against Esperance.

Wydad were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Tunisia’s Esperance in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final. Egyptian referee Gehad Grisha officiated the game and made several decisions that hindered the hosts during the encounter.

Just in the first 45 minutes, the 43-year-old gave away four yellow cards. He also used the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) twice, the first time to rule out a goal for the hosts due to a handball in the build-up to the goal, before not awarding Wydad a penalty in the 57th minute after consulting the VAR.

Wydad’s midfielder Brahim Nakach was also shown a red card after receiving a red card in a span of five minutes.

As a result, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation filed a complaint against the Egyptian referee, which ended with him getting suspended for six months.

Following this decision, Wydad Casablanca filed an official complaint against Grisha to the Egyptian Football Association.

In their letter they stated that Grisha wasn’t up to the standards of Egyptian refereeing. They added by criticizing his decision making throughout the game. Finally, they requested from the EFA to initiate an investigation into Gehad Grisha.

