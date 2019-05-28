AFCON 2019: Prez. Akufo Addo Hails Asamoah Gyan & Kwesi Appiah For Smoking The Peace Pipe

Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Asamoah Gyan and Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah following Tuesday's peace talks in Accra at the Holiday Inn Hotel.

The 33-year-old who was stripped of the captaincy last week confirmed his permanent retirement from the national team with less than a month for the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the Kayserispor forward rescinded his decision after a presidential intervention.

Ghana's all-time leading scorer obliged and met his coach to smoke the peace pipe ahead of their pre-tournament camping in Dubai.

After their meeting, President Akufo Addo took his official Twitter account to congratulates both parties for ironing their differences.

President Akufo-Addo retweeted a photo posted by Gyan after the meeting with the comment: ''Way to go.''

Gyan has been named in Black Stars 29 man provisional squad for the tournament.

Ghana will officially begin preparation for the 32nd edition of the tournament on Saturday, June 1 in Abu Dabi.

The Black Stars are billed to play South Africa and Namibia before they jet off to Egypt for the main event that start from June 21 to July 19.