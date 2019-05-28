Argentina Paulo Dybala Wants To Develop Ghana Football

The Juventus star met the Ghana Consular to Italy, Massimiliano Taricone

Argentina international football star Paulo Dybala has expressed interest in supporting Ghanaian football to better the future of the young talented ones.

The Juventus star met the Ghana Consular to Italy, Massimiliano Taricone, where he disclosed his love for Ghana and his willingness to help the development of the environment as well as football.

In a telephone conversation the diplomat said Dybala told him he was going to play the Copa America and as soon as he is done with the tournament, he will join him for a trip to Ghana.

A world football starðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡·a unique sensibility for environmental problems.Even if very young he cares about children’s future.A sincere friend of Ghana.He will come to visit us soon and feel the warmth of our people,It was a privilege to know you @PauDybala_JR Akwaaba newBlackstarðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ pic.twitter.com/26Hr7nZ5r0 — Consolato del Ghana (@consoleghana) May 26, 2019

The 25-years-old footballer partners Messi in the Albicelestes -Argentine national team - and plays alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at club level at Juventus.

He is considered Europe's top five league's sixth most valuable player and the most expensive Juventus squad member from a transfer value perspective.

Paulo Dybala is commonly referred to as ‘La Joya’ (the Jewel) due to his creative style of play, talent and eye for a goal.

—Myjoyonline