Akufo-Addo Lauds Gyan, Appiah For Making Peace

President Akufo-Addo has taken to Twitter to congratulate Asamoah Gyan and Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah following Tuesday's peace talks in Accra.

Gyan, who was stripped of the captaincy last week, launched a veiled attack on the coach when he announced his decision to retire from the national team with immediate.

But Nana-Addo intervened and ordered the Kayserispor striker to rescind his decision and make himself available for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana's all-time leading scorer obliged and met his coach to smoke the peace pipe ahead of their pre-tournament camping in Dubai.

President Akufo-Addo retweeted a photo posted by Gyan after the meeting with the comment: ''Way to go.''

Asamoah Gyan has more goals (6) than any African in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

—Joy Sports