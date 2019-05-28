Spanish Police Make Arrests After Match-Fixing Complaint

A number of La Liga and second division players and club executives have been arrested in Spain as part of an investigation into match-fixing.

Police say 11 people are expected to be arrested in total and at least three matches are being investigated across the country's top three divisions.

A spokesman for La Liga said the police action followed an initial a complaint it had made over a May 2018 match.

"Among those detained are active and retired players," police said.

Presidents and directors of a club have also been arrested the police said.

"The investigation has established that those under investigation came to arrangements with different players to 'fix' at least three games in the first, second and third divisions."

The police said that in the case of one second-division match, more than 14 times the usual amount of money was bet on a game in that league. It did not specify which teams were involved.

Police said bets were made on the outcomes of games as well as other matters including the number of corners awarded.

A lawyer for Huesca, recently relegated from La Liga, confirmed that various people at the club had been detained on a warrant issued by a local court.

"We want to thank the police for the extraordinary work done to dismantle what appears to be an organised criminal group dedicated to obtaining economic benefits through the predetermination of football matches," a La Liga spokesman said.

"During the 2018-19 season, La Liga filed eight complaints with the general commissioner of the judicial police for alleged acts related to match-fixing in lower divisions of Spanish football and low-profile friendlies between foreign clubs in Spain.

"We have also sent alerts to the general directorate of gaming on 18 football matches for possible identification and sanction of players from lower divisions who could have bet on their competition.

"La Liga continues to fight to eradicate any scourge against fair play in Spanish football."