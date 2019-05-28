JUST IN: Kwesi Appiah And Asamoah Gyan Finally Holds Peace Talk Ahead of AFCON 2019

Modernghana.com sports can confirm that Head coach for the Black Stars James Kwesi Appiah and general captain Asamoah Gyan has held a successful talk to quash any tension between them as they look to go to Egypt in harmony for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Following the captaincy brouhaha that hit the camp of the national team recently, many feared that the relationship between the coach and the player would be affected at a crucial moment when Ghana is looking forward to winning a 5th AFCON title that has eluded her for the past 37 years.

In a bid to get rid of any tension and uneasiness that may be between them, Coach Kwesi Appiah held a meeting with the striker in Accra on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, where they are reported to have calmed all sort of storms.

Mr. Asante Fokuo, a close source to Coach Kwesi Appiah, confirmed the meeting and revealed that both parties left the meeting in a satisfactory mood.

“All I can say is that the meeting went well and this is nothing cosmetic and both parties left the meeting satisfied and happy”, he said.

Gyan who is Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer will lead the Black Stars to yet another AFCON but in the capacity as a general captain. He, however, has to wait to be included in the final 23-man squad that will be unveiled after a training camp set to be held in Dubai from June 1.