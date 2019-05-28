'Stop Chasing Young Girls And Drinking Of Alcohol' - Otumfuo Tells Kotoko Players

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged Asante Kotoko and the Ivorian counterparts, ASEC Mimosas to eschew promiscuity and avoid taking alcohol.

According to the life patron of the Porcupine Warriors, putting a stop to promiscuity will enable them to attain higher heights in their career.

“This is the path you have chosen to tread; if you want to be like your colleagues who are being traded for big money in countries like France, then stop chasing small small girls and drinking alcohol”, said Otumfuo

His advice was ahead of a friendly match between the two teams in commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of his ascension to the Golden Stool.

The match ended in a lone goal in favour of Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

“If you take to boozing and gallivanting in the night you won’t go far; so discipline yourselves and work hard towards your dreams”, the King counselled the young footballers.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, an avid lover of football was at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to grace the well-attended encounter, sporting a grey suit with an ash necktie to match.

Flanked by Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, CEO of Asante Kotoko SC, Dr Kwame Kyei and other officials from ASEC Mimosas, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II presented a trophy to the Kotoko team for winning the game.