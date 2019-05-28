Asamoah Gyan Drags Kayerispor To Court Over Unpaid Wages

According to Turkish online portal, Turkishfootballnews.com, Asamoah Gyan is on the verge of dragging Kayserispor to court over unpaid wages.

The Ghanaian forward is owed €150,000 for which he has instructed his lawyers to file a lawsuit against his employers.

According to reports, the legal team of the club have asked for “more time” as they seek to sort out the unpaid wages Gyan is claiming he is owed.

The 33-year-old who recently announced he is coming out of international retirement to help the Black Stars end their 37-year trophy famine in the upcoming African Cup of Nations in Egypt has had a tough time since joining the Super Lig outfit.

He has made just 13 appearances this season during which he has scored 3 goals in the red-and-yellow jersey.